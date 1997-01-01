山森隆司建築設計事務所は複合的かつ国際的な設計事務所で、都市計画、一般建築、インテリアデザインからプロダクトデザイン、展示デザインなどの分野で活動しています。
1997年、日本に事務所を開設し、日本から世界に『もの創り』を通して、コミュニケーションしてきました。
『大胆』『繊細』『シンプル』『美』『必然性』『創造』『自然』『日本的』『間』『光と影』
は、空間を構成する上で重要なファクターと考えています。
様々な空間に独創性と気持ち良さを与え、『普遍的』なものを創っていきたいと思っています。
人の手に触れるもの、人の目に触れるもの、人の行動に触れるもの、
人の感性の触れるもの、人の感情に触れるもの、人の魂に触れるもの、
それぞれ人間の意識に直接的に多大な影響を与えます。
それを具現化し、空間の『カタチ』を機能美とともに提案していきます。
Yamamori Architect&Associates is a multi-disciplinary and internationally oriented design practice based works in the field of urbanism, architecture, and interior design through to product and exhibition design.
In 1997, I opened my office in Japan, we have been communication in the world through the "Art of Design and Manufacture" from Japan.
"Japanese Tradition"
"Inevitability"
"Natural"
"Beauty"
"Creation"
"Light and Shadow"
I believe these are important factors that make up the design, and give it a variety of space, feeling and originality.
We intend to make something "universal".
Philosophy : Adventurous , Simple , Delicate
- 提供サービス
- 建築・インテリア・ランドスケープ・都市計画・グラフィック
- 営業エリア
- Japan
- 受賞歴
- 2021 A' Design Award & Competition Bronze / Italia
- 2012 THE INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE AWARDS 2012 / USA&Europe
- 2012 Design for Award Bronze 2012 / ASIA
- 2011 Perspective Award / Hong Kong
- 2011 Architecture Award in MIE, Awarded / Japan
- 1997 Nashop Lighting Contest, Awarded / Japan
- 住所
-
2-1-25 Uehonmachinishi Chuo-ku ,Osaka
542-0062 Japan
日本
+81-667615596 www.y-architect.com