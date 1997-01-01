ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

山森隆司建築設計事務所 / Yamamori Architect &amp; Associates
建築家 in Japan
    山森隆司建築設計事務所は複合的かつ国際的な設計事務所で、都市計画、一般建築、インテリアデザインからプロダクトデザイン、展示デザインなどの分野で活動しています。
    1997年、日本に事務所を開設し、日本から世界に『もの創り』を通して、コミュニケーションしてきました。

    『大胆』『繊細』『シンプル』『美』『必然性』『創造』『自然』『日本的』『間』『光と影』

    は、空間を構成する上で重要なファクターと考えています。

    様々な空間に独創性と気持ち良さを与え、『普遍的』なものを創っていきたいと思っています。

    人の手に触れるもの、人の目に触れるもの、人の行動に触れるもの、

    人の感性の触れるもの、人の感情に触れるもの、人の魂に触れるもの、

    それぞれ人間の意識に直接的に多大な影響を与えます。

    それを具現化し、空間の『カタチ』を機能美とともに提案していきます。

    Yamamori Architect&Associates is a multi-disciplinary and internationally oriented design practice based works in the field of urbanism, architecture, and interior design through to product and exhibition design.

    In 1997, I opened my office in Japan, we have been communication in the world through the "Art of Design and Manufacture" from Japan.

    "Japanese Tradition"

    "Inevitability"

    "Natural"

    "Beauty"

    "Creation"

    "Light and Shadow"

    I believe these are important factors that make up the design, and give it a variety of space, feeling and originality.

    We intend to make something "universal".

    Philosophy : Adventurous , Simple , Delicate

    提供サービス
    建築・インテリア・ランドスケープ・都市計画・グラフィック
    営業エリア
    Japan
    受賞歴
    • 2021 A' Design Award & Competition Bronze / Italia
    • 2012 THE INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE AWARDS 2012 / USA&Europe
    • 2012 Design for Award Bronze 2012 / ASIA
    • 2011 Perspective Award / Hong Kong
    • 2011 Architecture Award in MIE, Awarded / Japan
    • 1997 Nashop Lighting Contest, Awarded / Japan
    住所
    2-1-25 Uehonmachinishi Chuo-ku ,Osaka
    542-0062 Japan
    日本
    +81-667615596 www.y-architect.com

