山森隆司建築設計事務所は複合的かつ国際的な設計事務所で、都市計画、一般建築、インテリアデザインからプロダクトデザイン、展示デザインなどの分野で活動しています。

1997年、日本に事務所を開設し、日本から世界に『もの創り』を通して、コミュニケーションしてきました。

『大胆』『繊細』『シンプル』『美』『必然性』『創造』『自然』『日本的』『間』『光と影』

は、空間を構成する上で重要なファクターと考えています。

様々な空間に独創性と気持ち良さを与え、『普遍的』なものを創っていきたいと思っています。

人の手に触れるもの、人の目に触れるもの、人の行動に触れるもの、

人の感性の触れるもの、人の感情に触れるもの、人の魂に触れるもの、

それぞれ人間の意識に直接的に多大な影響を与えます。

それを具現化し、空間の『カタチ』を機能美とともに提案していきます。

Yamamori Architect&Associates is a multi-disciplinary and internationally oriented design practice based works in the field of urbanism, architecture, and interior design through to product and exhibition design.

In 1997, I opened my office in Japan, we have been communication in the world through the "Art of Design and Manufacture" from Japan.

"Japanese Tradition"

"Inevitability"

"Natural"

"Beauty"

"Creation"

"Light and Shadow"

I believe these are important factors that make up the design, and give it a variety of space, feeling and originality.

We intend to make something "universal".

Philosophy : Adventurous , Simple , Delicate