1960年 神奈川県生まれ
1982年 京都工芸繊維大学住環境学科卒業
松永巌・都市建築研究所
1985年 アトリエ・ファイ建築研究所
原広司に師事
2003年 奈良女子大学人間環境学科准教授
2008年 京都工芸繊維大学大学院工芸科学研究科教授
- 提供サービス
- 建築設計・監理
- 営業エリア
- 日本
- 受賞歴
- 1990 Kajima Prize, SD Review. 1992 Grand Prize, Environment ＆ Art Design Competition ‘92 1996 Minister’s Prize of the ministry of construction, “Furusato no kaodukuri” Competition. 2003 Selected Architectural Design 2003 2006 Selected Architectural Design 2006 2009 Excellent Prize, 54th Kanagawa Architectural Competition. 2010 Excellent Prize, 55th Kanagawa Architectural Competition. 2011 Selected Architectural Design 2011 36th Hokkaido architectural Encouragement Prize 2012 Selected Architectural Design 2012 Mayor of Kyoto Prize, Kyoto Design Award 2012
- 住所
-
71 Takanoshimizucho,Sakyo-ku
606-8102 Kyoto
日本
+81-757128446 www.mega71.com