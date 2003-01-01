ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

    • 1960年　神奈川県生まれ

    1982年　京都工芸繊維大学住環境学科卒業

    　　　　松永巌・都市建築研究所

    1985年　アトリエ・ファイ建築研究所

    　　　　原広司に師事

    2003年　奈良女子大学人間環境学科准教授

    2008年　京都工芸繊維大学大学院工芸科学研究科教授

    建築設計・監理
    日本
    1990 Kajima Prize, SD Review. 1992 Grand Prize, Environment ＆ Art Design Competition ‘92 1996 Minister’s Prize of the ministry of construction, “Furusato no kaodukuri” Competition. 2003 Selected Architectural Design 2003 2006 Selected Architectural Design 2006 2009 Excellent Prize, 54th Kanagawa Architectural Competition. 2010 Excellent Prize, 55th Kanagawa Architectural Competition. 2011 Selected Architectural Design 2011 36th Hokkaido architectural Encouragement Prize 2012 Selected Architectural Design 2012 Mayor of Kyoto Prize, Kyoto Design Award 2012
    71 Takanoshimizucho,Sakyo-ku
    606-8102 Kyoto
    日本
    +81-757128446 www.mega71.com
