グラフィックデザインをベースに、 デザインカテゴリーにとらわれずにその考え方を応用していきます。 気をつけていることは、 すべてにおいて既存の慣習や概念にとらわれずに真っ白な気持ちで向き合うこと。 そこに本当に必要な表現や手段を見つけ出し、 その考え方がシンプルで明解であるよう心がけていきます。

I base my ideas on graphic design, regardless of the specific design category I’m dealing with. I feel it’s important to steer away from conventional thinking and always work from a clean slate when developing a project. From there, I can figure out the expressions and techniques that are truly necessary. And at that moment where my idea is simplest and clearest, I know it’s what I’m looking for.