Design something on one stop service.
Value for clients, something nice for environment.
- 提供サービス
- architectural design
- Interior Design
- product design
- Graphic Design
- 営業エリア
- Tokyo
- anywhere on the planet
- 受賞歴
- 2013 Architectural Lighting Design Competition – 2nd Prize (JIA, DAIKO)
- 2008 The Illumination Institution of Japan – Honorable Mention for Michi-no-Eki Obanazawa
- 2004 EU Cultural Capital Idea Competition – 1st Prize (Juries: Robert Venturi, Dominique Perrault… )
- 1999 Toyama Product Design Competition 1999 – Honorable Mention
- 住所
-
4-6-15, Nakanobu, Shinagawa-ku
1420053 Tokyo
日本
+81-364261967 hamanakadesignstudio.jp
