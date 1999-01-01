ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

hamanakadesignstudio
建築家 in Tokyo
プロジェクト

    Temple in Nerima, hamanakadesignstudio hamanakadesignstudio オリジナルデザインの 多目的室
    Temple in Nerima
    Packing Shelf, hamanakadesignstudio hamanakadesignstudio インテリアランドスケープ 木 木目調
    Packing Shelf
    System Wall for Athletes, hamanakadesignstudio hamanakadesignstudio 壁＆床壁の装飾 アルミニウム/亜鉛 メタリック/シルバー
    System Wall for Athletes
    Office in Akihabara, hamanakadesignstudio hamanakadesignstudio モダンデザインの 書斎
    Office in Akihabara
    小金井の家, hamanakadesignstudio hamanakadesignstudio ミニマルデザインの リビング 白色
    小金井の家
    南浦和のショイン, hamanakadesignstudio hamanakadesignstudio オリジナルデザインの 子供部屋 木 木目調
    南浦和のショイン

    Design something on one stop service.

    Value for clients, something nice for environment.

    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • product design
    • Graphic Design
    • Tokyo
    • anywhere on the planet
    • 2013 Architectural Lighting Design Competition – 2nd Prize (JIA, DAIKO)
    • 2008 The Illumination Institution of Japan – Honorable Mention for Michi-no-Eki Obanazawa
    • 2004 EU Cultural Capital Idea Competition – 1st Prize (Juries: Robert Venturi, Dominique Perrault… )
    • 1999 Toyama Product Design Competition 1999 – Honorable Mention
    4-6-15, Nakanobu, Shinagawa-ku
    1420053 Tokyo
    日本
    +81-364261967 hamanakadesignstudio.jp
    法的所有権

    (c) hamanakadesignstudio All rights reserved.

