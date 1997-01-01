ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Naf Architect &amp; Design
建築家 in Tokyo
    1971年　広島県生まれ

    1990年　広島県立広島皆実高等学校卒業
    1995年　広島大学工学部第四類（建設系）卒業
    1997年　早稲田大学理工学研究科修士課程修了
    1997～2000年　山本理顕設計工場
    2001年　一級建築士事務所ナフ・アーキテクト＆デザイン(有)を中薗哲也と共同設立して現在に至る

    広島・東京を拠点に活動する一級建築士事務所です。
    これまでに、住宅、集合住宅、店舗、医院、幼稚園、保育園、美術館、家具等を様々な条件の中で実現してきました。
    豊かな空間づくりを目指しています。
    営業エリア
    Tokyo
    受賞歴
    2012 JIA Architect of the Year, The Japan Institute of Architects: A House Made of Two / 2012 Annual Architectural Design Commendation, Architectural Institute of Japan: A House Made of Two / 2011 Housing Selection Vol.3, Tokyo Society of Architects & Building Engineers: C.U.I / 2010 JCD Design Award: Kawano Quark Shibuya / 2009 JIA Architect of the Year, The Japan Institute of Architects: Machida Shizen-Kindergarten / 2008 Air Style Contest 2008: C.U.I / 2008 Good Design Award: MITEZZA C6 / 2006 The 8th Warm Residential Design Competition 2006, Selected work: House through the Living Room / 2006 Good Design Award: Machida Shizen-Kindergarten Building-E,I
    住所
    2-12-13-303 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku
    158-0083 Tokyo
    日本
    +81-357317805 www.naf-aad.com

