洗練されたデザインと機能性を追求するファニチャーレーベル、abode。

英語で「住居」を意味する通り、人の生活の基本となる住空間に主軸を置いたプロダクトを展開する。

日々食事をし、大切な人と過ごし、身体を休める場が、その人自身をかたち作っているとも言える。

目指すのはライフスタイルにアクセントを付け、感性を心地よく刺激する製品。

優れた品質を求めた結果、すべての製品はmade in Japanである。

────

"abode" is a furniture label that pursues refined design and functionality.

As the name indicates, "abode" is focused on creating products for living spaces which are the fundamental spaces for humans.

People eat, rest, and spend time with their loved ones in their homes, and these experiences shape who they are.

"abode" aims to create products that stimulates and accents people's lives.

To meet the demand for the highest quality, all the products are made in Japan.