ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
abode Co., Ltd.
家具＆アクセサリー in 東京都
概要 43プロジェクト (43) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • SUN & MOON / MOON & EARTH, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルームアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    SUN & MOON / MOON & EARTH, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルームアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    SUN & MOON / MOON & EARTH, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルームアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    SUN & MOON / MOON & EARTH
    CURLY BLONDE, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    CURLY BLONDE, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    CURLY BLONDE
    STRAW - Table Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    STRAW - Table Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    STRAW - Table Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    +5
    STRAW - Table Lamp
    STRAW - Pendant Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    STRAW - Pendant Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    STRAW - Pendant Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    +5
    STRAW - Pendant Lamp
    FLASK - Floor Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    FLASK - Floor Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    FLASK - Floor Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    +2
    FLASK - Floor Lamp
    FLASK - Table Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    FLASK - Table Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    FLASK - Table Lamp, abode Co., Ltd. abode Co., Ltd. リビングルーム照明
    +2
    FLASK - Table Lamp
    全て見る 43 プロジェクト

    洗練されたデザインと機能性を追求するファニチャーレーベル、abode。

    英語で「住居」を意味する通り、人の生活の基本となる住空間に主軸を置いたプロダクトを展開する。

    日々食事をし、大切な人と過ごし、身体を休める場が、その人自身をかたち作っているとも言える。

    目指すのはライフスタイルにアクセントを付け、感性を心地よく刺激する製品。

    優れた品質を求めた結果、すべての製品はmade in Japanである。

    ────

    "abode" is a furniture label that pursues refined design and functionality.

    As the name indicates, "abode" is focused on creating products for living spaces which are the fundamental spaces for humans.

    People eat, rest, and spend time with their loved ones in their homes, and these experiences shape who they are.

    "abode" aims to create products that stimulates and accents people's lives.

    To meet the demand for the highest quality, all the products are made in Japan.

    営業エリア
    東京都
    住所
    目黒区目黒本町2-2-9　南ビル101
    152-0002 東京都
    日本
    +81-357248952 www.abode.co.jp

    掲載された特集記事

      Add SEO element