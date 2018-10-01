建築やインテリア撮影など イメージに合った仕上がりをお約束します。

大型施設の竣工撮影や店舗の撮影など 写真に関する事であればお気軽にご相談下さい。

別荘やコンドミニアムの撮影も承ります。

所有させている物件の魅力を最大限に引き出し 資産運用のお手伝いをさせて頂きます。

バケーションレンタルなどの集客にご活用下さい。

当カメラマンは、日本国内に限らず 海外の建築家からも信頼を寄せています。

シンガポール・インドネシア・フィリピン・ハワイなど アジアを中心に

世界の物件を撮影させて頂いております。

日本建築写真家協会 正会員（JAPS）

（一社）岡山県建築士会 賛助会員

JUIDA認定 操縦技能証明・安全運航管理者

2019 World Photographic Cup (Japan National Team)

My name is Senichiro Nogami. I am an architectural photographer in Japan.

I have photographed much architecture not only in Japan but Hawaii and other Asian countries.

I take photographs of vacation houses and condominiums as well.

I can bring out the potential of your properties and help your asset management.

Also I can help to attract customers for your vacation rental.

Please contact me if there is anything I can help.

I am ready to go all over the world to take good photographs!

Thank you.

I am a member of the Japan Architectural Photographers Society