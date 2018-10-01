ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
Sen&#39;s Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ
写真家 in 岡山県
概要 24プロジェクト (24) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (7)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • GPM邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンな 家
    GPM邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの リビング
    GPM邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの リビング
    +17
    GPM邸
    AKW邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ 和風デザインの リビング
    AKW邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ 和風デザインの リビング
    AKW邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの ダイニング
    +7
    AKW邸
    RS邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの リビング
    RS邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの リビング
    RS邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの ダイニング
    +27
    RS邸
    OF邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの ダイニング
    OF邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンな 家
    OF邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンスタイルの プール
    +27
    OF邸
    TUB邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンスタイルの お風呂
    TUB邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンスタイルの 玄関&廊下&階段
    TUB邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンな 家
    +18
    TUB邸
    SS邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンな 家
    SS邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンスタイルの 玄関&廊下&階段
    SS邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ モダンデザインの リビング
    +4
    SS邸
    全て見る 24 プロジェクト

    建築やインテリア撮影など イメージに合った仕上がりをお約束します。

    大型施設の竣工撮影や店舗の撮影など 写真に関する事であればお気軽にご相談下さい。

    別荘やコンドミニアムの撮影も承ります。

    所有させている物件の魅力を最大限に引き出し 資産運用のお手伝いをさせて頂きます。

    バケーションレンタルなどの集客にご活用下さい。

    当カメラマンは、日本国内に限らず 海外の建築家からも信頼を寄せています。

    シンガポール・インドネシア・フィリピン・ハワイなど アジアを中心に

    世界の物件を撮影させて頂いております。

    日本建築写真家協会 正会員（JAPS）

    （一社）岡山県建築士会 賛助会員

    JUIDA認定 操縦技能証明・安全運航管理者

    2019 World Photographic Cup (Japan National Team)

    My name is Senichiro Nogami. I am an architectural photographer in Japan.

     I have photographed much architecture not only in Japan but Hawaii and other Asian countries.

     I take photographs of vacation houses and condominiums as well.  

    I can bring out the potential of your properties and help your asset management.

    Also I can help to attract customers for your vacation rental.

    Please contact me if there is anything I can help.  

    I am ready to go all over the world to take good photographs!  

    Thank you.

    I am a member of the Japan Architectural Photographers Society

    提供サービス
    完成写真、竣工撮影、Web用の商材撮影、ドローン空撮（日本全国飛行包括承諾許可取得）360度ＶＲ全天球パノラマ撮影
    営業エリア
    日本国内および海外（Japan and other countries.）
    受賞歴
    2019 World Photographic Cup (Japan National Team)
    住所
    倉敷市連島町連島50-1
    712-8011 岡山県
    日本
    +81-864448826 tatemono-suehiro.com

    レビュー

    木村チェス
    6 ヵ月前
    GEN MOKA
    子どもの七五三を撮ってもらいました！ 私の子供のときの着物を持ち込んだのですが、とてもきれいに着付けしてくれて、いい写真になりました！！
    5 ヵ月前
    ああ
    最悪
    11 ヵ月前
    7件、全てのレビューを見る

    掲載された特集記事

      Add SEO element